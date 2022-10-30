Metis (MTS) Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges

Metis (MTS) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Metis has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $212,171.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002989 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,521.94 or 0.31495982 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012301 BTC.
About Metis
Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com.
Metis Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.
