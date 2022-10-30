Metis Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $219,518.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.
Metis Profile
Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com.
Metis Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
