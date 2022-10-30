MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $22.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $567.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.57. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 428.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 44,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

