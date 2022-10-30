Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microchip Technology Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $63.00 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.