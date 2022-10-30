MiL.k (MLK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $66.18 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $66.18 million and $3.63 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MiL.k alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,493.49 or 0.31427512 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012275 BTC.

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.