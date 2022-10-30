MiL.k (MLK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.48 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $67.20 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,630.03 or 0.31887744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012454 BTC.

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

