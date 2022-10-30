Mina (MINA) Hits Market Cap of $489.62 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00003276 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $489.62 million and $46.21 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.34 or 0.31238478 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012198 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 725,224,125 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 724,297,555.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.71664495 USD and is down -7.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $124,245,681.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.