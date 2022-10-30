Mixin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $110.50 Million (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $110.50 million and $26,894.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be purchased for approximately $184.44 or 0.00890656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.56 or 0.31586685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012337 BTC.

Mixin’s launch date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'.XIN is the sole token used by many services in Mixin, especially full node collateral, the DApp creation and API calls. To join the network as a full node, it should pledge at least 10,000 XIN token to establish the initial trust.Every DApp creation will cost some XIN for one time, the cost is determined by the resources the DApp claimed to consume. The Mixin API calls from DApp may cost some XIN depends on the call type and count.All the XIN penalties and fees charged by the network will be recycled to the mining pool.A permanent fixed total of 1,000,000 XIN were distributed to the market at once.400,000 XIN were listed as a XIN/EOS trading pair on BigONE with the price 20 EOS/XIN from Nov 25 until Dec 25. The sale ended as soon as 8,000,000 EOS have been matched.500,000 XIN token were reserved as the incentives for all full nodes and light nodes.50,000 XIN were reserved for the core development team.50,000 XIN were the bonus for whitelist users and campaign.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup)”

