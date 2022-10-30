Moonriver 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.67 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $62.31 million and $3.67 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $11.00 or 0.00053345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,467.04 or 0.31330445 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012240 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,528,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,665,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

