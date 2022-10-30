Morgan Stanley Raises NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Price Target to $10.00

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NextDecade from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
NextDecade Price Performance
NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.