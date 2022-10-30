Morgan Stanley Raises NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Price Target to $10.00

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NextDecade from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

NextDecade Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

NextDecade Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in NextDecade during the third quarter worth $107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Articles

