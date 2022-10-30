Morgan Stanley Trims Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price to $14.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NAVI. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Navient to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.17.

Navient Price Performance

Navient stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 15.69. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 125,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 27,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Further Reading

