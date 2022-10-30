Morgan Stanley Trims Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Target Price to $613.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $678.00 to $613.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $503.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $478.31 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $532.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.85.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

