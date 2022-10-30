Multichain (MULTI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $83.78 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Multichain has a market cap of $83.78 million and $2.55 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Multichain has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Multichain token can currently be bought for $4.56 or 0.00022058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,509.72 or 0.31469900 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012291 BTC.

Multichain Profile

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

