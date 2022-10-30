MUSE ENT NFT Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004259 BTC on exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $788.32 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.83923001 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,596,526.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

