My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Hits $1.31 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $742,475.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

