National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Issues Earnings Results

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $41.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. National Bank has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $508,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,265,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 76.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after purchasing an additional 123,952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of National Bank to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

