National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Posts Earnings Results

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

National Bank Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE NBHC opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. National Bank has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $508,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,265,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on National Bank to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About National Bank

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Stories

