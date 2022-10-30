National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) versus Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Head to Head Analysis

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) and Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for National HealthCare and Five Star Senior Living, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National HealthCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Five Star Senior Living 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

46.1% of National HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Five Star Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of National HealthCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Five Star Senior Living shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares National HealthCare and Five Star Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National HealthCare 2.79% 5.52% 3.62% Five Star Senior Living -1.57% -4.25% -1.99%

Risk & Volatility

National HealthCare has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Star Senior Living has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National HealthCare and Five Star Senior Living’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National HealthCare $1.07 billion 0.89 $138.59 million $2.00 30.81 Five Star Senior Living $1.16 billion 0.03 -$7.59 million ($0.52) -1.81

National HealthCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five Star Senior Living. Five Star Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National HealthCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National HealthCare beats Five Star Senior Living on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities. The company's medical specialty units comprise memory care units and sub-cute nursing units that provide specialized care and programs for persons with Alzheimer's or related disorders; and assisted living centers offer personal care services and assistance with general activities of daily living, such as dressing, bathing, meal preparation, and medication management. It also offers behavioral health services to both adults and geriatric patients with psychiatric, emotional, and addictive disorders. In addition, it provides health care programs that offer skilled services, such as infusion, wound care and physical, occupational, and speech therapies; hospice care services; operates pharmacies; offers management, accounting, financial, and insurance services; and leases its properties to third party operators. As of February 18, 2022, the company operated 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,473 beds, 24 assisted living facilities, five independent living facilities, one behavioral health hospital, 34 homecare agencies, and 28 hospice agencies. National HealthCare Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc. engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents. The Rehabilitation and Wellness segment offers physical, occupational, speech, and other specialized therapy services, in the inpatient setting and in outpatient clinics. The company was founded by Barry Michael Portnoy and Gerard Michael Martin in April 2000 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

