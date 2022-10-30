NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,645,200 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 10,196,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 467.3 days.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RBSPF remained flat at $2.80 on Friday. 32 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $3.44.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

