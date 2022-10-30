NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Cap of $2.57 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.57 billion and $212.56 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.15 or 0.00015207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00088588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00067684 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025674 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007175 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000289 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 816,948,456 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 816,948,456 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.11216604 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $218,175,746.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

