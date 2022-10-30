Neblio Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00010366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $40.16 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.60 or 0.31551996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012323 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,627,826 coins and its circulating supply is 18,883,001 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.