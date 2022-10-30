Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $8.83 on Major Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $622.57 million and approximately $42.24 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $8.83 or 0.00042481 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
