Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Cap of $115.24 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $115.24 million and $2.19 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,575.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00267905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00118632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00720740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.02 or 0.00563961 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00231940 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

