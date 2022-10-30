NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.97-2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $895-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $909.00 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.97-$2.03 EPS.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NTCT stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,325. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 81.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 20.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 382.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 22.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

