Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Eight Capital

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Eight Capital to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.55.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Newmont

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

