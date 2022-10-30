Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Short Interest Down 15.9% in October

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nexien BioPharma Stock Performance

NXEN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 11,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,448. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Nexien BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

Get Nexien BioPharma alerts:

Nexien BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Nexien BioPharma, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, drug delivery systems, and related technologies for diseases, disorders, and medical conditions. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc in September 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexien BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexien BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.