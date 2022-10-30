Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Short Interest Down 15.9% in October

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nexien BioPharma Stock Performance
NXEN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 11,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,448. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Nexien BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.20.
Nexien BioPharma Company Profile
