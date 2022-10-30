NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,499,000 after purchasing an additional 510,202 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,036,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,503,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,007,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,303,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,403,000 after purchasing an additional 294,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

