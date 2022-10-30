NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) PT Raised to $25.00 at SVB Leerink

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,761 shares of company stock valued at $792,743. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

