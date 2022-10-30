Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 45.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,810,000 after buying an additional 604,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.13.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $219.34 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.