Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 1.2% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.24. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 12.52%. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

