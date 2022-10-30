Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.5% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Fiserv by 37.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 361,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.04.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,706 shares of company stock worth $3,846,896 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

