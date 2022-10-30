Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 4.0% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,445,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,676 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $329.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.52.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

