Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,510,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,536,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after buying an additional 520,457 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after buying an additional 866,654 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,183,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,204,000 after buying an additional 70,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHR opened at $27.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.87 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $27,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $36,868.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,661 shares of company stock worth $99,792. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.47.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

