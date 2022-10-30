NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,489 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.4% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $3.29 on Friday, hitting $93.83. 6,022,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,830,138. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.62. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

