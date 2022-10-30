NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $19.00

NIO (NYSE:NIOGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $34.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NIO. Mizuho dropped their target price on NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.02.

NIO Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NIO stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. NIO has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87.

NIO (NYSE:NIOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIO will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,586,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,552,000 after buying an additional 549,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 229.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NIO by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,527,000 after acquiring an additional 371,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

