Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) PT Raised to SEK 132 at Berenberg Bank

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from SEK 125 to SEK 132 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NRDBY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.00 ($10.20) to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($10.61) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 140 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.60 ($11.84) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.14.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 32.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

