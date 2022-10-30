North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.59

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.59 and traded as high as C$36.40. North West shares last traded at C$36.05, with a volume of 285,050 shares traded.

NWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.50, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.56.

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$578.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. North West’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

