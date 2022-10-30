Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 669 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,613,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,934,000 after acquiring an additional 245,316 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,077,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after acquiring an additional 167,734 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.