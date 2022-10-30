Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 176.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 83.5% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 71.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $257.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.28. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 78.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.18.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

