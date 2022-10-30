Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,310,000 after buying an additional 964,957 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after buying an additional 538,206 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 624,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after purchasing an additional 497,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,288,000 after purchasing an additional 464,316 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after purchasing an additional 418,634 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.37.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,542.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

