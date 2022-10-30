Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PDC Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $23,919,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $17,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PDCE stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.68. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. Analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $127,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,201 shares in the company, valued at $24,577,831.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,577,831.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,361.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,740,430. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

