Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Takes Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,835,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,977,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,427,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,193,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,324,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA opened at $45.55 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Further Reading

