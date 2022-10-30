Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,550 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

