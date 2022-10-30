Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $12.22 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55,501 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 71.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.70 and a 200-day moving average of $170.25.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

