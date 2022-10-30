NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) PT Lowered to $53.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 82.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.