Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Norwood Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

In other Norwood Financial news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $44,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $119,430.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,173.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $44,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,688 shares of company stock worth $228,465. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the third quarter worth $74,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

