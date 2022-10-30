Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Norwood Financial Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NWFL stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.43.
Norwood Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the third quarter worth $74,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
Featured Articles
