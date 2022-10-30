NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises approximately 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 74.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Aflac by 82.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 99.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

