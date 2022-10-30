NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.6% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,368,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,995,000 after purchasing an additional 782,029 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.8 %

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,965,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,309. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The firm has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

