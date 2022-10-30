NovaPoint Capital LLC Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,188 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.74.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.