NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 6,656 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 213,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 215,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 98,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 192,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JPST stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. 22,786,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.